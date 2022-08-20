Aaron Rodgers perfectly sets the table for Danny Etling’s 51-yard touchdown run

51-yard run to the HOUSE for Danny Etling & @AaronRodgers12 is loving it! TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GoPackGo 📺: #NOvsGB on Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/7c87kTNh74 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2022

Moments after Aaron Rodgers complimented his athleticism and reminisced about recently watching one of his long touchdown runs with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers quarterback Danny Etling took off for a 51-yard touchdown run on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints.

The four-time NFL MVP can apparently conjure up touchdowns while on the sidelines.

Rodgers perfectly set the table for the touchdown run while appearing on the Packers TV Network broadcast during the series. He talked up Etling’s athletic ability and then mentioned the Packers quarterbacks all watching Etling’s 86-yard touchdown run during the 2018 preseason.

With Rodgers still answering questions on the broadcast, Etling took off the right side on 3rd-and-1 and out-ran the entire Saints defense for a touchdown.

“What did I tell ya? What did I tell ya?” Rodgers yelled while watching Etling sprint into the end zone on the Lambeau Field Jumbotron.

Later, the broadcast showed Rodgers excitedly explaining what happened to Etling on the sidelines following the score.

What a cool moment. Etling, who Rodgers compared to former Packers backup Scott Tolzien, has a terrific opportunity to stick around in Green Bay as the No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad.

Following the touchdown, the Packers now lead the Saints, 20-10, in the fourth quarter.

