Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future plans remain unknown, but that hasn’t stopped one big sports book from putting him at the top of the board for next season’s MVP race.

Caesars has Rodgers at +700 to win his fifth overall and third straight Most Valuable Player award. Rodgers remains under contract to the Packers and said he would make a

“pretty quick” decision about what he wants to do next season while accepting his latest MVP last week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a co-favorite alongside Rodgers with Bills quarterback Josh Allen just behind the two previous MVP winners at +900. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+1200) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+1400) round out the top five picks.

Tom Brady is currently retired, but he hasn’t exactly slammed the door shut on a change of heart and he remains on the board at 45-1.

“In case the greatest of all time decides retirement is not as fun as it sounds and the call to NFL returns, we are putting Tom Brady up at 45-1 in honor of his age. And in a gesture of faith to our customers, if he doesn’t take a snap all season, we will refund the bets,” Caesars director of trading Craig Mucklow said, via ESPN.com.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is the top non-quarterback on the board. Adrian Peterson was the last player at another position to win the award when he was voted the winner after the 2012 season.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes are early MVP favorites for next season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk