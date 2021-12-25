Aaron Rodgers sets Packers TD record by passing Brett Favre, who had a message for Rodgers

It seemed inconceivable when Brett Favre retired — and really, you can pick any of his retirements — that anyone would supplant him as the greatest quarterback in Green Bay Packers history.

Then, his replacement did it.

Arguing anyone but Aaron Rodgers as the greatest Packers quarterback seems foolish at this point. Not even Bart Starr can apply. Rodgers passed Favre for most touchdowns passes in Packers history on Saturday against the Browns, throwing the 443rd of his career. It was a sideline throw to Allen Lazard, and he stretched across the goal line to score in the first quarter. Rodgers ran off with the record-setting ball in his arm as fans cheered, and then changed "MVP." Considering Favre broke Dan Marino's all-time record for touchdown passes when he was still with the Packers, Rodgers' milestone is remarkable.

On Fox's broadcast they showed a taped message from Favre to Rodgers that was played on the Lambeau Field video board.

"Congratulations Aaron on passing my touchdown record, now I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl," Favre said.

On his way to perhaps his fourth NFL MVP (which would also break a tie with Favre), Rodgers continues his march to history.

Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre

There were plenty of Packers fans who didn't agree with the organization's decision to go forward with Rodgers when Favre retired in 2008, only to change his mind before training camp. At the time, it made sense.

Favre helped save the Packers. Because they've had nearly three decades of success, it's hard to remember when the Packers were the laughingstock of the NFL. Favre's arrival in 1992 was the beginning of a rebirth. Favre became one of the NFL's biggest stars. He won three MVPs. He led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XXXI. He became, at that time, almost undeniably the most popular player in franchise history.

While Favre was still the starter, the Packers drafted Rodgers. The two are just about inseparable because of a since-buried feud. Rodgers rarely forgets anything, and passing Favre had to be meaningful.