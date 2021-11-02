Aaron Rodgers to take a part of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin, give $1 million of digital currency to fans
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest professional athlete to join the cryptocurrency rage.
And he's giving a chunk of the digital loot away to his fans.
In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, Rodgers announced he had teamed with Cash App to take a portion of his NFL salary in Bitcoin.
"Bitcoin to the moon," Rodgers exclaimed.
Dressed in a John Wick Halloween costume (which was apparently why Rodgers grew out his hair), Rodgers added that he’s giving out $1 million in Bitcoin away in conjunction with Cash App.
"Bitcoin is a new concept. It can be intimidating. To make it more accessible to my fans, I'm giving away $1 million worth of Bitcoin right now."
I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.
To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021
Rodgers joins other NFL players such as Russell Okung and Trevor Lawrence who have a portion of their salary paid in bitcoin.
Rodgers did not reveal how much of his $33.5 million salary would be paid in Bitcoin.
This article originally appeared on Packers News: Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes a portion of his salary in Bitcoin