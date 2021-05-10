Aaron Rodgers, Packers trade: Davante Adams would rethink future

Davante Adams would rethink future with Packers if Rodgers gone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last week, reports came out that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been mocking GM Brian Gutekunst by comparing him to late Bulls GM Jerry Krause. But it turns out that comp may have been more accurate than anyone could have expected. Speaking on Colin Cowherd’s show, “The Herd,” wide receiver Davante Adams said he’d have to reconsider his own future in Green Bay if Rodgers did end up leaving the team.

“We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions over our career,” Adams said on “The Herd.” "We've established a lot together. It would change a lot. It doesn't mean I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."

Adams and Rodgers have been one of the deadliest duos in the NFL. In his seven-year career Adams has caught 546 balls for 6,568 yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2020, he also set the Packers record for most receptions in a season (115) and tied Sterling Sharpe for most touchdown catches in a season (18). According to PackersNews.com, last season Rodgers and Adams passed Brett Favre and Donald Driver for most receptions by a QB-WR duo in franchise history.

Adams is on the last year of his contract now, and will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.

