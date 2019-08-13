Aaron Rodgers, Packers starters will play “a quarter or so” on Thursday

The Packers travel to Baltimore for their second preseason game on Thursday night. And the folks who show up at M&T Bank Stadium will get to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers play.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that Rodgers and the rest of the starters will play “a quarter or so” against the Ravens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since 2014, Rodgers has appeared in one or two preseason games each year. In 2018, he threw four passes in a Week Two game at Pittsburgh. In 2017, he played in two preseason games, with 13 passes thrown. In 2016, he appeared in one exhibition contest, throwing nine passes.

In 2015, Rodgers played in the first two preseason games, throwing a stunning 19 times in the first game and five in the second. The year before, it was 13 passes in Week Two and 20 in Week Three.

Rodgers last played in three preseason games in 2013. He appeared in all four in 2012 and 2011, three in 2010, and four in 2009 and 2008.

The reduction in Rodgers’ preseason reps reflects broader trends in the NFL; Rodgers has spoken out regarding the NFL’s lingering habit of four preseason games. It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent he plays in Green Bay’s third preseason game. As the Packers implement their first new offense since before Rodgers became the starter, the extra reps can’t hurt.