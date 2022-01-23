Aaron Rodgers, Packers squander what might be their last chance together

Lemony Snicket couldn’t write a series of events this unfortunate. The Green Bay Packers laid a stinker in Saturday night’s divisional-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, effectively ending their season and possibly any hope at a Super Bowl title for the next couple of seasons.

The saddest part of it all is the game itself wasn’t the most gut-punching playoff loss this team has had in the last 15 years. However, the circumstances surrounding the game and the offseason to follow make it arguably the toughest one to swallow.

The Packers mortgaged their future following the 2020 season. They essentially kept the same roster from last season and added a few more pieces in hopes of making one last Super Bowl run. However, that came to a dashing halt when a mundane offensive performance and abysmal special teams unit cost them a very winnable game.

The loss to Tampa Bay in last year’s NFC Championship Game was brutal, but it pales in comparison to last night’s debacle. The context is important.

Following one of the most demoralizing defeats of his career, Rodgers decided to return to Green Bay after a fretful 2021 offseason. His relationship with the front office appeared fractured until they met his demands to include him in more organizational conversations and bring back one of his favorite wide receivers in Randall Cobb.

The circumstances changed a little bit when Rodgers strengthened his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst while continuing to play at an MVP level. Perhaps, this thing wasn’t over quite yet.

Finally, Green Bay had a good defense to keep up with the offense, but they fielded the worst special teams unit in the league, according to Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams’ rankings. Instead of making a coaching change, LaFleur chose to stay put despite being well aware that his third unit could cost him a game even as the number one seed.

After a blocked field goal to take points off the board and a blocked punt that led to a San Francisco touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter, it did just that.

“You could argue that was the difference in the game, but I think it was more than just that play,” LaFleur said.

He’s right, it was certainly more than just special teams that resulted in the Packers’ downfall. LaFleur’s offense had one of its worst performances of the season, and no one is more to blame than the play caller and his quarterback for scoring only 10 points in a home playoff game.

“Obviously, I didn’t do a good enough job putting our guys in position to make plays,” LaFleur said of the offense’s performance after a 69-yard touchdown ending drive to start the game.

Rodgers also did not play up to his standards. He completed 20 out of 29 passes for 225 yards without a single touchdown. Instead of playing in rhythm and getting the ball out quick, Rodgers took five sacks and tried to force it to his favorite target. Green Bay’s receivers not named Adams totaled two targets and one catch for six yards.

“I didn’t have a great night tonight,” Rodgers stated while also commenting on a missed opportunity to hit a wide-open Allen Lazard on the final drive. “Definitely disappointed by some of the decisions that I had – I definitely take my fair share of the blame.”

LaFleur hopes to have Rodgers back in 2022, but even that is increasingly unlikely. Rodgers made it clear he does not want to go through a rebuild and is probably not too keen on re-tooling the roster to pry their Super Bowl window back open. Retirement will come into play, which probably doesn’t sound too bad if it means not having to experience this all too familiar feeling ever again.

Rodgers wasn’t lying when he said after the game that this team will look very different next year. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out after the game, the Packers are $44.8 million over the salary cap heading into next season, the second-worst cap situation in the NFL. The team will have to clear a lot of room, which can only happen by getting rid of talented players. That includes a tough decision on whether to bring back their All-Pro wide receiver, who may not want to re-sign if Rodgers isn’t the quarterback.

If nothing more, this was a disastrous end to the first chapter of LaFleur’s coaching tenure. The roster and defense were the best he ever had. However, his neglect of special teams coupled with calling one of his worst games at the most pressing of times is something he will have to live with forever.

Of course, losing Rodgers in the process would hurt, but ripping the band-aid off now may not be the worst approach if it sets the team up with assets to try and have a successful rebuild. The only certainty we have is this offseason will be absolute chaos, and ultimately, one of the most important in Green Bay’s history.

