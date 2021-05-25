Aaron Rodgers: Packers situation about ‘a philosophy,’ not Jordan Love

Rodgers: Packers situation about ‘a philosophy,’ not Jordan Love originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance Monday, but it wasn’t at Packers OTAs.

After being a no-show for the start of Green Bay’s voluntary offseason workouts earlier in the day, Rodgers was a guest on “SportsCenter” for ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne’s final show.

Rodgers initially shied away from questions about his situation with the Packers, but he did open up when Mayne blunty asked him why he’s demanding a trade.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan (Love),” Rodgers said. “I love Jordan, he’s a great kid. (It’s) a lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, I love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible, incredible 16 years.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and, you know, maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of, I think, the spill-out of all that. But it is about the people and that’s the most important thing.”

These were Rodgers’ first public comments since several reports surfaced in late April detailing the 2020 MVP’s unhappiness with the Packers organization and desire to move on.

Some of the quarterback’s frustration was reported to have stemmed from Green Bay selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Rodgers denied that Monday saying that he “loved” Love, in addition to the rest of his teammates and the coaching staff.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported that Rodgers “doesn’t like anyone” in the Packers’ front office while Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Rodgers wants the Packers to fire general manager Brian Gutekunst. So could the front office be the target of Rodgers’ “philosophy” comments?

The Packers have said they won’t trade Rodgers, but that apparently hasn’t been enough to resolve the situation.