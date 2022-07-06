Aaron Rodgers: Packers rookie WRs ‘look the part’ physically

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stressed patience with the team’s three rookie receivers but was also complimentary of the way Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure looked physically early on in the process.

“Physically, they definitely look the part. All three of them,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “All of them have physical gifts.”

In terms of size, Rodgers said Watson (6-4, 208) and Doubs (6-2, 204) are obviously “bigger,” but he cautioned ruling out Toure, who is 6-1 and 191 pounds: “The seventh-round pick got a lot of stuff to him.”

Watson, one of the top athletes in the draft class, is physically comparable to former Packers receiver Javon Walker. By size and overall athleticism, Watson has few real comparables.

Doubs wasn’t able to do much of the pre-draft testing, but he’s over 200 pounds and can run.

Rodgers was with the trio of receivers for the team’s mandatory minicamp last month and will reconvene with everyone when training camp kicks off in late July.

Rodgers said “deep breaths” will be necessary for all involved, and he pleaded with outsiders to trust the coaching staff, the veterans in the receiver room and the rest of the supporting staff to develop Watson, Doubs and Toure into contributors for the Packers.

Facing Joe Barry’s defense – and the team’s starting three cornerbacks, to be specific – will be a serious challenge for the Packers’ young and evolving passing game this summer.

“It’s going to be great. There’s no better teacher for them than going up against our top three corners,” Rodgers said. “So those guys will get a real quick initiation into the NFL.”

In fact, Rodgers freely admitted it “could be a long training camp for the offense. I like the way our defense is looking and playing.”

“It’ll help us get better,” Rodgers said.

The Packers will eventually need contributions from the rookies.

“Let’s, everybody, take a nice, deep, long breath,” Rodgers said. “Trust the training camp time we have. Trust the coaching staff. Trust the relationships. Trust the guys in the room, like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to help these guys out.”

