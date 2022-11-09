How will Aaron Rodgers, Packers respond vs. Cowboys? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses how will quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers respond vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
"GMFB" discusses how will quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers respond vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
Will Bill Belichick break one of the NFL's most unbreakable records? Tom Brady chimes in.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
A look, by position, at some of the toughest choices the Eagles will have to make among their pending free agents.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
This is the beef that never ends.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be cleared to play this week:
As the Steelers emerge from their bye at 2-6, there’s one and only one motivation. Win. To make that happen, the coaching staff will be willing to shake things up. And while it’s our understanding that this doesn’t mean running back Najee Harris will be benched (yet), Jaylen Warren will get more touches moving forward, [more]
Is Najee Harris playing hurt?
Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has entered the debate about the mysterious drink that his team prepared for him during last week’s Paris Masters, insisting: “Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”
Nick Saban's dynasty is dead. That's a hyperbole, but Auburn need only persuade one good coach with a savior complex that AU offers opportunity.
Several Steelers start the week with injuries to monitor.
Here's how former Ohio State cornerbacks are doing at their new schools in 2022.