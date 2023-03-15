Aaron Rodgers: Packers QB Jordan Love will be a great player

Aaron Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday to announce that he intends to play for the New York Jets. That, of course, means Jordan Love will be the new starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

And it sounds like the future Hall of Famer thinks Love is ready.

“Jordan’s going to be a great player,” said Rodgers. “He’s a f–king great kid. He had a really good year this year. He’s got a bright future in front of him.”

Last season, Love appeared in only four games, but his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles may have been the turning point that gave the Packers confidence that he could be the team’s next starting quarterback.

“I think he’s ready to play, and I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s worked really hard, he’s shown a lot of progression. I think the next step in his progression is to play.”

Love played only 10 snaps against the Eagles, but in those 10 snaps, he showed a sense of poise and command over the offense that hadn’t been present during his first two seasons.

Now, Green Bay believes Love is their guy. He will no longer have to wait for Rodgers to get hurt or score enough points so he can come in in garbage time. This is Love’s team, which has been the goal all along.

“In 2020, they drafted Jordan to replace me,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Perhaps more than ever, those words have never been truer.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire