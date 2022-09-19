Aaron Rodgers on Packers performance in Week 2: It's gotta be better
Sammy Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards as the Packers beat the Bears on SNF. All three catches came on scoring drives.
From Justin Fields' awareness to Kyler Gordon's rough evening, here are our takeaways from the Bears' loss to the Packers.
The Patriots still have plenty of issues to sort out. But how they were able to ice Sunday's win over the Steelers should be cause for immediate optimism after what transpired in Week 1, writes Tom E. Curran.
Justin Fields made his 12th career start Sunday vs. the Packers. Here's how he stacks up against other quarterbacks drafted by the Bears.
The Bears' offense posted a disheartening stat line after their game against the Green Bay Packers.
Looking at interesting stats from Texas and Texas Tech through three games.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Tom Brady doesn't seem happy, and what should have been a career victory lap is, so far, a sad slog.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]