Aaron Rodgers: Packers made a competitive offer to Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers announced on March 8 he was returning to the Packers for 2022. Nine days later, the Packers traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders.

Pete Doughterty of ESPN asked Rodgers on Tuesday whether the quarterback was “taken aback” when Adams told Rodgers he wanted to leave. Rodgers defended General Manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball for “stepping up” in their long-term contract offer to Adams, on whom the Packers had used the franchise tag.

“We had some really honest conversations about my future here, and how long I wanted to play, and his own thoughts about his future and where he wanted to play, live and raise his family,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “The team obviously stepped up and made a competitive, or even more compelling, offer. Ultimately, Davante thought it was best for him and his family to be in Vegas, so that was tough for sure, but I love Tae and love our connection. I’m a little biased, but it’s hard to think of a better player I played with. He had a chance to be the all-time record in a lot of categories at receiver for us. I thought that might be a little nugget that would kind of keep him here, but Tae made a decision that he thought was in the best decision for him and his family, and I can’t fault him for that at all.”

Rodgers said he did not try to “recruit” Adams to stay in Green Bay.

“We were talking almost every single day,” Rodgers said. “If I feel like I’ve got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I’ve already lost.”

The Packers honored Adams’ wishes in trading him to the Raiders, so he could reunite with Derek Carr. But Rodgers surely will miss Adams on the field.

Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns the past two seasons in earning back-to-back All-Pro honors. That’s an average of eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown per game.

