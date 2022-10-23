Aaron Rodgers, Packers listless in alarming loss to Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.

The Packers dropped a dud in Washington on Sunday in a 23-21 loss to the Commanders. Aaron Rodgers looked little like the reigning back-to-back league MVP as Green Bay lost its third-straight game.

The Packers got on the board first and entered halftime with a 14-10 lead. But Washington took the lead with a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half and didn't relinquish it. A Packers team that entered the season with Super Bowl hopes was left to resort to desperate measures against one of the league's worst teams on the game's final play.

WILD final play in Packers vs. Commanders pic.twitter.com/43gdABzBgr — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

And just like that, the Packers are now 3-4 with questions swirling around how effective Rodgers can be at 38 years old with a diminished receiving corps. Losing to resurgent New York Jets and Giants teams is one thing. Flailing against the Commanders with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback is another.