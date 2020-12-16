Aaron Rodgers, Packers congratulated Marvin Jones for his great catch that was mistakenly ruled incomplete

Marvin Jones knows he caught it. Anyone watching the broadcast of the game knows Marvin Jones caught it. It turns out the Green Bay Packers all know Jones did indeed make the spectacular toe-tap catch in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

The only people who didn’t believe it are the replay officials for the game. Sadly, their mistaken opinion is the only one that matters.

Jones and coach Darrell Bevell were mic’d up for the game, and the Lions released the video of the mic’d up experience on Wednesday. And it’s abundantly clear to everyone that Jones caught the ball.

The reactions captured on video tell it all.

The play with the catch begins at the 6:00 mark of the video provided via the Lions’ YouTube channel. The discussion with the officials is also included after the catch.

At the end of the video, which captures the end of the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and head coach Matt Lafleur all approach Jones and congratulate him for his “hell of a catch”, in Rodgers words. They all were dismayed that it was not ruled a catch.

That has been the pervasive theme across all media platforms. From the NFL Network to Pro Football Talk, from Sirius XM NFL Radio to 670 AM The Score in Chicago, it’s almost universal that Jones made the great catch cleanly and inbounds. The NFL has yet to comment.