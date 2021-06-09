Aaron Rodgers' Packers allies show support as holdout becomes official: 'I've got his back through everything'

Aaron Rodgers was an expected no-show for Tuesday's opening day of mandatory Green Bay Packers minicamp, officially entering the realm of holdout.

While Packers president Mark Murphy claims that the impasse has "divided our fan base," Rodgers' teammates have his back — the ones who are willing to speak on the record at least.

Two of the highest-profile Packers not named Rodgers both spoke in support their (ex?) quarterback as Jordan Love took the first-team reps behind center on Tuesday. It should come as no surprise that both are players who have close working relationships with Rodgers — left tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Davante Adams: 'I'll stand on the f***ing mountain' for Rodgers

Adams, who previously spoke of a "special connection" with Rodgers and hinted that Rodgers' exit could eventually mean his own as well, made his position abundantly clear on Tuesday.

"I've got his back through everything so he knows that at the end of the day, if there's ever a wonder if he's lost a teammate or something because of all that's come out, he knows where I stand," Adams said, per the Duluth News-Tribune. "I'll stand on the f***ing mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back."

Adams has made four Pro Bowls catching passes from Rodgers and is fresh off a season leading the NFL in touchdown catches and receiving yards per game. Without a new contract, he'll be an unrestricted free agent next season. Either way, he's in line to become one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. It's safe to say he's invested in his relationship with Rodgers.

David Bakhtiari hopeful Rodgers returns, supportive either way

Bakhtiari, meanwhile, stated the obvious in that he hopes that Rodgers returns to Green Bay. But if he doesn't, Bakhtiari supports whatever decision his friend and teammate makes.

"For me, I care about Aaron Rodgers from a friend perspective," Bakhtiari said. "Whatever he wants to do, whatever the situation that comes out, I will never hold any grudge against him. That is my friend. That is someone that I have appreciated, and he has done a lot for this organization and a lot for me as an individual.

"Now, as a teammate I would be idiotic to say that I don't want the MVP back. He's the MVP of the league last year. He's done amazing things as from the quarterback perspective, our quarterback position, but not only for the franchise. So absolutely."

Are there Packers players who don't support Aaron Rodgers?

Like with Adams, Bakhtiari's and Rodgers' success are intertwined. Bakhtiari's a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro while serving as Rodgers' primary protector. Like with Adams, Bakhtiari has a close personal connection with Rodgers. It makes sense that both players stood up for Rodgers on Tuesday.

Does that mean that there are Green Bay Packers players who don't support Rodgers' holdout? No. But for now, anybody that doesn't isn't going public.

