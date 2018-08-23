Aaron Rodgers, other Packers vets, won’t play at Oakland

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is taking his commitment to keeping veterans fresh to a new level.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to play in their third preseason game at Oakland, along with a number of other starters.

Some of them didn’t even make the trip west for what is generally the dress rehearsal game.

But McCarthy has a handle on what his veterans need, and for years has given them a minicamp off during the spring.

For Rodgers, assuming he doesn’t play in the always useless fourth game, it means he’ll go into the regular season with four pass attempts under his belt. He led a touchdown drive against the Steelers in the second game, and took a seat.