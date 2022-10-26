Aaron Rodgers is only making things worse for the Packers, which isn’t a surprise

Associated Press

Taiwan won’t back down in the face of “aggressive threats” from China, the president of the self-governing island democracy said Tuesday, comparing growing pressure from Beijing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tsai Ing-wen made the comment following a twice-a-decade congress of China’s Communist Party at which it upped its longstanding threat to annex the island it considers its own territory by force if necessary. The party added a line to its constitution on “resolutely opposing and deterring” Taiwan’s independence and “resolutely implementing the policy of ‘one country, two systems,'" the formula by which it plans to govern the island in the future.