Aaron Rodgers is only making things worse for the Packers, which isn’t a surprise
This was not cool, Aaron Rodgers.
This was not cool, Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers feels there needs to be more accountability with the team after their third straight loss. He spoke about it on "The Pat McAfee show."
Former NFL linebacker Chad Brown covers the Denver Broncos and explains what the "bottom 5 players" are and why their toxicity is hindering the team this year.
Ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings zeroed in on a critical interview the slumping quarterback just gave.
With a new regime in place, the Giants didn’t pick up quarterback Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option in the spring. But after the first seven weeks of the season, it doesn’t really look like Jones will be playing elsewhere in 2023. After his strong performance against the Jaguars in Week Seven, Jones has been named the [more]
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his teammates are making too many mistakes, and those who keep screwing up should be benched. That harsh assessment came on Rodgers’ weekly appearance with Pat McAfee, where Rodgers said the Packers’ problems go deeper than just an occasional play going wrong. “It’s definitely not just one play here or [more]
The thief went through the kitchen, and used a waffle iron to smash the windows of the door leading into the office.
Leslie Frazier on Tre'Davious White injury: 'Doesn't seem like we’re that far away'
If Ben Roethlisberger were playing this season, the Steelers are a much better team.
Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found.
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters, compared to Republican nominee Adam Laxalt’s…
A California teacher is accused of hiding a missing teenager who vanished more than two years ago and reappeared at his family's home in March, authorities
Taiwan won’t back down in the face of “aggressive threats” from China, the president of the self-governing island democracy said Tuesday, comparing growing pressure from Beijing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tsai Ing-wen made the comment following a twice-a-decade congress of China’s Communist Party at which it upped its longstanding threat to annex the island it considers its own territory by force if necessary. The party added a line to its constitution on “resolutely opposing and deterring” Taiwan’s independence and “resolutely implementing the policy of ‘one country, two systems,'" the formula by which it plans to govern the island in the future.
New Philadelphia man, 31, pleads guilty to creating pornography from sexual contact with child
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Harsh words from a former New England Patriots defensive player
Sharing her wisdom on Instagram.
Investigators say Adam Montgomery repeatedly struck Harmony in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death.
The Broncos may be getting some help on their offensive line soon. The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Tom Compton to return from the physically unable to perform list. Compton will have three weeks to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him and he can be activated at [more]
Kaitlyn Dever showed up on 'Late Show with Seth Meyers' in a miniskirt and sheer top over a bra that showed off her epic core and toned legs. Kaitlyn
Far fewer infections are expected than last winter's estimated peak daily average of about 80 million cases in January of 2022 that was driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, according to the report. The increase in cases is not expected to cause a surge in deaths, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said. IHME estimates that daily infections in the United States will increase by a third to more than a million, driven by students back in schools and cold weather-related indoor gatherings.