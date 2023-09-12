Aaron Rodgers officially ruled out for remainder of 2023 season with torn left Achilles

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ biggest fear has been realized, as an MRI confirmed that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles in Monday night’s season opening win against the Buffalo Bills, ending his 2023 season, according to SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Hughes notes that not only is Rodgers' season over, but that his career is also "in jeopardy."

Just four snaps into Monday's game at MetLife Stadium – one that ultimately ended in dramatic fashion as rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime – Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers attempted to spin away from the pressure, but it was clear that something went wrong as Rodgers fell to the turf. The best-case scenario probably would have been a twisted ankle.

Unfortunately for the Jets, though, the worst-case scenario proved to be the reality of the situation.

Rodgers was evaluated for an extended period in the team’s medical tent before being carted back toward the locker room. After the game, head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team was indeed concerned about Rodgers’ Achilles.



"I hurt for Aaron because I know how much he's invested in this," Saleh said. "I'm still going to say a prayer, I'm still going to hold out hope. My heart's with Aaron right now, and nowhere else."

Rodgers, who turns 40 on Dec. 2, now faces a long road to recovery. Acquired by the Jets this offseason in a blockbuster deal that involved multiple draft picks and over a month of negotiations, the future Hall of Famer was brought to New York as the missing piece of a Jets team that already had the talent to be a playoff team. The hope was that Rodgers could not just take the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010, but that he could make them a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Now, the Jets have to find a new answer at quarterback. Saleh said on Monday night that former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be the team’s starter moving forward, though the Jets will have to bring in another quarterback at some point, either to back up Wilson or take over as the starter.

Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year contract with the Jets this summer that runs through the 2024 season. But a 40-year-old coming back from an Achilles injury is no sure thing, and Rodgers’ future with the Jets – a future that was once so promising – is now shrouded by doubt.