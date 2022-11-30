Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the day that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t practice. The quarterback did indeed rest and rehab instead.

The Packers released their practice report Wednesday, and it listed Rodgers as DNP with his right thumb and rib injuries. Rodgers injured his thumb in Week 5 and left Sunday’s game before it was over with a rib injury.

He is expected to practice later this week and play Sunday.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday. He has not played since Week 9.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), safety Darnell Savage (foot) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) joined Rodgers as non-participants.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), running back AJ Dillon (quadriceps) and running back Aaron Jones (shin/glute) were limited.

Aaron Rodgers officially a non-participant at practice; Romeo Doubs limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk