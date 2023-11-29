Aaron Rodgers officially limited in first practice back from Achilles tear

Aaron Rodgers has made his return to the practice field, which means the Jets must designate his participation level.

Rodgers was officially limited in Wednesday's session.

That's no surprise, given that head coach Robert Saleh said earlier on Wednesday that Rodgers has been cleared for individual drills. So Rodgers is throwing routes on air and not involved in 11-on-11 — at least not yet.

Still, it's a remarkable recovery for Rodgers, who tore his Achilles on the fourth offensive snap of the Jets season in September.

Also notable on the injury report was running back Breece Hall was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Running back Israel Abanikanda (illness) was the only Jet who did not practice.

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), defensive back Justin Hardee (hamstring), defensive lineman Will McDonald (shoulder), offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (calf), and offensive lineman Billy Turner (finger) were all limited.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) were both full.