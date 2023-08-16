Aaron Rodgers on offensive line: Better today, need continuity at some point

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had some choice words about the team's offensive line work after a joint practice with the Panthers last week and the unit has remained under scrutiny this week.

Reports from Tuesday's practice noted that the offense was sloppy and that protection issues contributed to their problems. The team had a joint practice with the Bucs on Wednesday and they were missing guards Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker as well as tackle Duane Brown during the session, so there were more difficulties up front.

After the session, though, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he "thought we played a lot better up front today" and called the unit a "work in progress" that needs to keep the same players on the field for longer stretches of time for everything to come together.

"I was thinking maybe we’d start to figure some stuff out," Rodgers said, via SNY. "Obviously it hasn’t happened yet.There’s jobs up for grabs. That’s the beauty of camp, but also the struggle. In talking with a couple of guys, we just need some continuity at some point.”

Rodgers deemed his level of concern about the line as low, but that will likely change if the continuity hasn't developed by the start of the regular season.

