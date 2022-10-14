There wasn’t much doubt that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be available to start Sunday’s game against the Jets.

But now it’s official: Rodgers is off Green Bay’s injury report and is set to play in Week Six.

Rodgers missed Wednesday’s practice with a thumb injury but was a full participant in Green Bay’s Thursday and Friday practices. He said Wednesday that he would be fine by Sunday.

Rodgers, however, will not have one of his rookie weapons. Receiver Christian Watson is out with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week after playing 29 percent of the snaps during the team’s loss to the Giants in London last week.

Linebacker Tipa Galeai is also out with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) is questionable after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Aaron Rodgers off injury report, set to start against Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk