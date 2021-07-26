Aaron Rodgers now expected to play for the Packers this season

There’s never a dull moment in Green Bay. Alas, the ongoing drama with the Packers and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers appears to be ending in a positive light for the Detroit LIons’ NFC North rivals. At least temporarily.

A report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com indicates that Rodgers is expected to play for the Packers this season after months of acrimony between the two sides. Rodgers has frequently expressed his displeasure with the Packers front office and personnel decisions dating back to Green Bay selecting another QB, Jordan Love, in the 2020 NFL draft instead of getting him more help at receiver.

Now it seems Rodgers will swallow his pride and play for the team after all. He’s never specifically asked for a trade or seriously threatened retirement, but there has been considerable speculation about each option.

For more on the Rodgers saga, follow along with Packers Wire’s coverage.