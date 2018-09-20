Aaron Rodgers not practicing today

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged that he’s concerned his knee injury could get worse. At the very least, it doesn’t seem to be getting better.

Rodgers is working with the rehab group instead of practicing today, according to reporters at the scene.

Last week Rodgers didn’t practice during the week but did practice on Saturday, and that may be the plan again this week. (The Packers have a different practice schedule than most teams and do a walk-through on Friday with a full practice on Saturday.)

There’s every reason to believe Rodgers will travel with the team to Washington and be on the field on Sunday. Even if he’s not on the practice field today.