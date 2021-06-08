Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers is minicamp holdout as Packers impasse deepens

Aaron Rodgers not at Packers’ mandatory minicamp

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out on the Packers.

Rodgers is not in attendance at the Packers’ first mandatory work of the offseason, a minicamp that began at 8:30 this morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s no surprise: As soon as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers began making cryptic comments that hinted that he might not return to the team, and more recent reports have made it clear that Rodgers is serious about wanting out.

But just because Rodgers isn’t there now, doesn’t mean he won’t be when the season starts. If the Packers are adamant that they won’t trade Rodgers, he may decide that he’d rather keep playing for the Packers than not play at all. Retiring would mean not only not earning his $14.7 million salary this season, but also that he would have to pay back millions of dollars in previously earned bonuses.

This story is a long way from over, but what’s clear for now is the Packers are at work in Green Bay, and Rodgers isn’t there.

Aaron Rodgers not at Packers’ mandatory minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    China's banking watchdog named Liang Qiang, an asset management veteran, to the senior post of deputy communist party boss at China Huarong Asset Management Co, the state-run firm that has faced restructuring, the company said on Tuesday. Liang, now president of state-owned Great Wall Asset Management, was also recommended for the position of Huarong's president and executive director, the company statement said, citing a meeting of executives on June 4. Liang's appointment to the post was read out by an official from the watchdog, China Banking and Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), at the June 4 meeting, according to the statement.