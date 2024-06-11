Aaron Rodgers not at Jets minicamp Tuesday, attending personal event

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not at minicamp Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh said. Rodgers is attending a personal event that Saleh had knew about previously.

However, the absence is still considered an “unexcused absence” and therefore, Rodgers is subject to fines as a result of not being at camp.

Aaron Rodgers also is not attending minicamp. It is NOT excused, per Saleh. Therefore, he is subject to fine. Saleh said Rodgers had a previous engagement, an even that is "important to him." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 11, 2024

Rodgers said it was an event that was “important to him” and told Saleh “a while ago” that he was going to miss minicamp this week.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will now get an opportunity to receive more first-team reps with Rodgers out. The Jets also have rookies Jordan Travis and Andrew Peasley on the roster.

