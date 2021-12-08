Aaron Rodgers has ‘no regrets’ after ‘I still own you’ comments vs. Bears

It’s Bears-Packers week, which means a lot of things. But this week, it also means rehashing what went down when Chicago hosted Green Bay back in Week 6.

After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran in a 6-yard touchdown, he shouted to the Soldier Field crowd: “I still own you.” Which isn’t exactly a lie, but in a season where taunting has been a focus, it’s a wonder that wasn’t considered it.

Naturally, Rodgers’ comments are going to be rehashed repeatedly this week, from questions in the media to the Sunday Night Football broadcast to the inevitable postgame when those comments are proven right yet again.

Rodgers garnered everything from praise to criticism around the league for him remarks. So when he was asked about his “I still own you” incident, he doubled down.

“I don’t know that you can question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers told the media. “…I have no regrets for saying what I did.”

Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears, where he’s thrown for 6,208 yards and 57 touchdowns in those games — the best numbers against any opponent.

While Bears fans would love nothing more than to shut Rodgers up, it’s going to be hard to convince anyone that Chicago stands a chance in this game, given the injuries and struggles that have happened since their Week 6 matchup.

