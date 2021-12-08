Aaron Rodgers has ‘no regrets’ about ‘I own you’ celebration vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers has ‘no regrets’ about ‘I own you’ celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers’ last visit to Chicago is one the Bears and their fans would like to forget.

But in case you want to take a trip down memory lane …

The Green Bay quarterback sealed a Week 6 game at Soldier Field in the fourth quarter with a six-yard rushing touchdown. Once he tumbled through the end zone, he broke out his usual “discount double check” celebration.

From there, he blared out four words that will live in Bears infamy: “I still own you.”

The celebration quickly went viral, and the quarterback doesn’t have any remorse about it heading into a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Bears in Week 14.

Aaron Rodgers on playing the Bears again after the "I own you" incident:



"I don't know that you can question a whole lot of what I said ... I have no regrets for saying what I said." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 8, 2021

Why would he?

As NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge wrote after the game, Rodgers was speaking the truth. Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears all-time with 57 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. One of those wins came at Soldier Field for the NFC Championship Game and sent the Packers to Super Bowl XLV.

While Rodgers doesn’t see anything wrong with his celebration, he knows it’s still possible for his words to come back to bite him.

Aaron Rodgers on his "I own you" comment in Chicago: "At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 8, 2021

Things are trending for Rodgers to own the Bears once again under the bright lights at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 9-3 on the year and could potentially clinch their third straight NFC North crown with a win and a loss from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven games.

One glimmer of hope for Chicago is that Justin Fields is set to return. But unless the rookie can pull off some magic, Rodgers’ words will likely ring true once again.

