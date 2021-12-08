Back in mid-October, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused a bit of a stir when he yelled, “I still own you!” at some Bears fans after scoring the game-clinching touchdown in Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked about Rodgers’ comments on Wednesday and said simply, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, “We’re aware of it.”

Rodgers was asked about it in his Wednesday press conference, too. He noted that the comment was directed at the fans who were there giving him the bird, not exactly at the team. But he understands that it could be used as motivation.

“I don’t know if you can question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We’ve had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.

“At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all.”

Rodgers does have a 21-5 career record against the Bears, so he really wasn’t wrong.

The reigning MVP is still dealing with a fractured pinky toe, so he may not practice this week. But he’s still slated to show he still owns the Bears on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets over yelling “I still own you!” at Bears fans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk