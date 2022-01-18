Aaron Rodgers has 'no extra motivation' for 49ers playoff showdown

Rodgers has 'no extra motivation' for facing hometown 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's not hard for Aaron Rodgers to remain motivated, especially in the postseason.

Set to face off against his hometown 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, Rodgers and the Packers are treating this game just like any other playoff game.

San Francisco has won the previous three playoff matchups against Green Bay, but for Rodgers, that doesn't serve as any extra motivation. It'll be business as usual, no matter which team is on the other side of the field.

"No extra motivation," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "I've been around, played a lot of football. I understand the history of this rivalry, the history of us against them, but these are two different teams.

“They’re coming to Lambeau and our field and our weather, we feel good about the product we put on the field and we have to go execute one more time.”

The Packers and 49ers faced off in Week 3 of the regular season, where Green Bay won in dramatic fashion on a game-winning kick from Mason Crosby at the end of regulation after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense took a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining.

Since that game, both teams have changed and adapted to the ebbs and flows of the season, but Rodgers believes the 49ers maintain the same identity as they did at the beginning of the season.

“When you look at their tape, the identity is still there," Rodgers added. "That has not changed. We knew going into that game how physical they’d be.

“Certainly, they’re using Deebo [Samuel] a little differently on offense. They’ve added some wrinkles defensively and their corners are a little bit different out there. Naturally, things evolve."

The last time these two teams faced off, the 49ers used Deebo Samuel strictly as a wide receiver, as opposed to the "wide-back" role he grew into throughout the second half of the season.

Faced with the notoriously harsh weather conditions of Lambeau Field, it remains to be seen how exactly this 49ers team will adjust and devise their game plan to counter-act the harsh atmosphere.

Something that Rodgers and the Packers are more than comfortable playing in.

