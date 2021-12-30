Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers mused about retirement on Wednesday and he has set himself up to go out on top if he does hang up the cleats.

Rodgers was the NFL MVP last season and his work in December has made him a leading candidate to take home the prize again this year.

Rodgers went 76-of-102 for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the Packers to a 3-0 record during the month. The wins pushed the Packers to the top of the NFC playoff picture and they’ll be guaranteed to have homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if they win their final two games.

Given the way that Rodgers is playing, there probably won’t be too many people betting against Green Bay pulling that off. If they do, there won’t be many people voting against him winning his fourth MVP award but he’ll have to settle for being named the NFC offensive player of the month for the time being.

It’s the 10th time he’s taken the conference’s monthly honors and it’s the second straight time he’s been rewarded for his December work.

Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday Night Football game

    It’s the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. RELATED: Week 17 NFL playoff picture –

  • Aaron Donald wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

    Aaron Donald was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after racking up 6 sacks in December

  • Packers defense must be (a lot) better against Justin Jefferson in rematch

    The Packers got toasted by Justin Jefferson in the first meeting. Can the defense mount a better challenge this time around?

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for the month of December during the 2021 season.

  • College football: Lely grad Marcus Brown of Cincinnati trying to close with national title

    Marcus Brown, a Lely High School graduate, is a starting defensive tackle for the Bearcats, who play No. 1 Alabama in a playoff semifinal Friday.

  • Joe Burrow sees “big opportunity” for Bengals against Chiefs

    A win at home in Week 17 will clinch the AFC North for the Bengals, but getting that victory will not be a walk in the park. The Bengals will welcome the hottest team in football to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs have won eight straight games and currently rank as the top [more]

  • Being Harbaugh: Quirky, competitive, ingenious, disruptive

    Working for Jim Harbaugh, sometimes it is hard to know when the conversation is over. Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart was an assistant under Harbaugh at Stanford for three seasons and recalls occasionally approaching his boss for a chat in the hallway or office. Without warning, Harbaugh's mind could dart elsewhere and he would drift away, often to return in 10, 15, maybe even 30 minutes later to pick up right where he left off — as if he never left.

  • Chiefs issue statements on death of legendary John Madden

    Statements on the death of legendary NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden from #Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt and HC Andy Reid.

  • Harold Goodwin: There are a lot of good coaches that aren’t coordinators

    Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich have generated a lot of buzz as head coaching candidates, but neither of them has been tasked with stepping in for Bruce Arians after Arians tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin got that nod and he will oversee operations until [more]

  • Vikings get RB Dalvin Cook back from COVID list, but lose Adam Thielen for season

    Thielen won't play again in the 2021 regular season.

  • Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL suffered vs. Pelicans

    Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

  • Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners Alamo Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks

    How did social media respond to the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl?

  • Forty-five years after they met in the Super Bowl, Bud Grant remembers John Madden

    Bud Grant and John Madden met in the Super Bowl, forty-five years ago. With Madden passing on Tuesday, Grant reflected on his former rival. “Coaches come in a variety of forms,” Grant, 94, said in a statement issued by the Vikings. “John really, really liked football. For him it wasn’t about the attention. He would [more]

  • Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy

    The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs. The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Bill Belichick on John Madden: “Any time he spoke, I listened”

    Of all the many faces and voices that have influenced the NFL over the years, two stand out. Even though they are as different as they could be in their styles and personalities. Bill Belichick and John Madden. Belichick spent plenty of time during his Wednesday press conference reflecting on the Hall of Fame coach, [more]

  • John Madden was known to players for his kindness

    John Madden, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, was known to yell at players and officials during his days as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach. But he also showed, in quiet moments away from the TV cameras, a decency for the players who sacrificed their bodies for the sport Madden loved so [more]

  • Packers place four active roster players on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Packers began the day with 12 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. They added five more players to the list Wednesday, including four from the active roster. “That list is continuing to get longer, unfortunately, but it is what it is,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Kassidy Hill of packersnews.com. Defensive lineman Kingsley [more]

  • Wilson or Carroll? The crucial choice facing Seattle after a disastrous 2021

    Years of iffy personnel decisions in Seattle have culminated with the Seahawks’ first losing season in a decade. Now what? Quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll have led the Seattle Seahawks through the franchise’s most decorated period. Photograph: Chris Unger/Getty Images After a period of unprecedented, sustained success, the Seahawks have bottomed out. Now, they’re at a crossroads. Defeat to the Bears last Sunday dropped the Seahawks to 5-11 on the season. They have no shot

  • Brooks' 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times. Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles from 1999-2016.