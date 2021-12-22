Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken over as the favorite in betting for the NFL MVP award and he picked up a smaller prize on Wednesday.

The NFL announced that Rodgers has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance in a 31-30 win over the Ravens. It’s the first time he’s taken the honors this season and the 19th time that he’s gotten it over the course of his career.

Rodgers was 23-of-31 for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens last weekend. It was the fifth time he’s thrown at least three touchdowns in a game this season and he’s thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the Packers’ last four games.

The last three of those games have been wins and the Packers now sit atop the NFC playoff picture. Should that remain the case through Week 18, Rodgers will be an even better bet to win the big award for the fourth time in his career and second year in a row.

Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk