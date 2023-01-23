Aaron Rodgers next NFL team odds: Jets, Patriots, Raiders among favorites

Here's where Patriots stand in latest betting odds for Rodgers' 2023 team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What are the chances of Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers and playing for a different team at the start of the 2023 NFL season?

The Packers are still the betting favorites to be the team Rodgers takes his next regular season snap with, but there are other teams on the list that could be good fits for the future Hall of Famer.

Here are the betting odds (as of Jan. 20) for Rodgers' first snap of 2023, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention in the final game of the 2022 regular season with a loss to the Detroit Lions at home. It was a tough campaign for the Packers, especially offensively. Green Bay ranked 17th in total yards per game, 17th in passing yards per game and 14th in points scored per game.

Green Bay is no longer an elite team in the NFC. If it wants to move on from Rodgers, where could he go?

The Raiders make sense because they are likely to move on from Derek Carr, and their No. 1 wide receiver is Davante Adams. Rodgers and Adams obviously enjoyed a ton of success together in Green Bay for many years before the Packers traded the star wideout to the Raiders last offseason.

The Jets might be a quarterback upgrade away from being a real contender in the AFC. They have a strong defense and a couple exciting young players on offense, most notably running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Patriots would be a fun landing spot for Rodgers, but with Mac Jones on a rookie contract, it probably makes more sense to keep developing the 2021 first-round pick with a new offensive coordinator in 2023. The Dolphins have some excellent weapons on offense and arguably the top wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy entering next season, he deserves to be Miami's starting quarterback.

Rodgers' future could be one of the main storylines of the offseason as the Packers figure out how they move forward following a disappointing 2022.