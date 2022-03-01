Aaron Rodgers needs to end the drama surrounding his NFL future | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the back-to-back MVP’s future in Green Bay. Will Rodgers be with the Packers next season and beyond? Will he be the league’s highest paid player? With what’s going on in the world right now, Rodgers need to avoid any and all drama and just announce his decision sooner rather than later in a strait forward, drama free manner. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.