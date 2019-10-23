Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have all of his weapons in the passing game, but he didn’t need any more.

The Packers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week after his six-touchdown day against the Raiders last week.

Rodgers threw five touchdowns to five different receivers (none of them the injured Davante Adams), and registered 429 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also ran for a touchdown.

It’s his first player of the week award since Week Five, 2017, but his 17th overall.