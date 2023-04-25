Aaron Rodgers mural in downtown Green Bay painted over after star quarterback traded to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Talk about your clean slates.

Nothing says moving on from Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay Packers quarterback like taking the paint roller to a giant mural celebrating him as "King of the North."

On the same day Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, artist Beau Thomas wasted little time making the mural he created in 2021 disappear.

Thomas posted a time-lapse video Monday night that showed him painting over the mural with black paint. "End of an Era …" he wrote on the Reels, and for that sentimental touch, he accompanied it with Boyz II Men's wistful "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

Don't say life in Green Bay doesn't move fast.

Thomas originally created the portrait of Rodgers wearing a crown as a volunteer project to pay tribute to the quarterback.

"As a lifelong Packers fan and resident of Green Bay, I really appreciate what the team does and means for our community," Thomas said in 2021. "Rodgers has brought us so many great moments and victories throughout his years here. This was my way to celebrate him, his success and to say 'thank you.'"

Thomas' colorful mural work is visible throughout the city, so it's hard to believe he'll let that wall stay blank for long. Just imagine all the visual possibilities with a quarterback whose last name is, say, Love.

