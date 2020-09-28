Aaron Rodgers “much more comfortable” in Packers offense this year

The Packers improved to 3-0 with a 37-30 win over the Saints on Sunday night and the work of their offense is a big reason why they’re off to such a fast start.

Green Bay has scored more points than anyone else in the league to this point in the schedule, which may come as a surprise to those who saw them finish in the middle of the pack last season. A big reason for that has been the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now up to 887 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions on the year.

Rodgers’ fit on the team became a point of discussion after they drafted Jordan Love in the first round, but there’s been no sign that he’s going anywhere through the first three weeks.

“It wasn’t an explosion of offense, but the efficiency was really, really good. . . . Just so much stress on the defense with guys flying and guys sliding and guys coming back on the other side,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “Again, I’ve said it a lot, but I just feel so much more comfortable in the offense this year. I think Matt has really settled into the rhythm of the play calling, and it’s made my job a lot easier.”

Everything has looked easy for Rodgers thus far and he’ll try to keep it rolling against the Falcons in Week Four before an early bye week for one of September’s most impressive teams.

