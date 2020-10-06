Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked good for most of Monday night’s 30-16 win over the Falcons, but there was one awkward moment in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Rodgers was trying to avoid the Atlanta pass rush and tumbled to the turf in awkward fashion as part of that effort. He got back up slowly, but remained in the game and told Lisa Salters of ESPN after the final whistle that he was more red-faced about how the play looked than he was concerned about his health

“I think it was more embarrassment than injury,” Rodgers said. “My ankle kinda, or knee, something, kinda hyperextended maybe a little bit but I’m alright.”

The Packers have a bye in Week Five so there’s plenty of time for Rodgers to make sure all is well. There’s also time for wide receiver Davante Adams to continue recovering from his hamstring injury, which would put the Packers in good offensive shape for a Week Six trip to Tampa Bay.

Aaron Rodgers: More embarrassment than injury on fourth quarter tumble originally appeared on Pro Football Talk