Aaron Rodgers will miss out on $500,000 offseason workout bonus

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
There is a financial consequence of Aaron Rodgers skipping the voluntary portion of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason workout program.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers did not report to the start of Phase 3 on Monday and has already missed enough of the offseason workout program to forfeit his $500,000 bonus.

The Packers often use offseason workout bonuses in contracts to incentivize veteran players to attend the offseason program in Green Bay. Players must attend a certain percentage of the program to earn the bonus.

Rodgers already missed Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the program.

This will be the first season Rodgers does not collect the workout bonus.

According to Ken Ingalls, the Packers will receive a $500,000 credit on the salary cap in 2022 as a result of Rodgers missing his workout bonus, which will still count against the cap in 2021.

Rodgers and the Packers organization are working through an unknown conflict. General manager Brian Gutekunst has maintained that the team will not trade Rodgers, who was the NFL MVP in 2020 and has three years left on his current contract.

While OTAs are voluntary, Rodgers could be fined almost $100,000 for missing a three-day mandatory minicamp next month. Training camp typically begins in late July.

