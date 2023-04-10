Will Aaron Rodgers be a member of Jets by first night of 2023 NFL Draft? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates in a game of "Buyin' Or Keep Tryin'" if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers be a member of the New York Jets by the first night of 2023 NFL Draft.
"GMFB" debates in a game of "Buyin' Or Keep Tryin'" if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers be a member of the New York Jets by the first night of 2023 NFL Draft.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
Rodgers would have you believe he's oblivious and unaffected by the doubts and the drama. It's not true, and it's exactly what both he and his potential new team need as he turns 40 next season.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
The Rays are off to a historic start already.
The end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and the onset of the play-in tournament can mean only one thing: It's time to talk awards.
With the NBA play-in tournament beginning on Tuesday, it’s a good time for a big-picture look at the playoffs from a betting perspective.
Okung is unrecognizable.
Derided as a tour for washed-up former stars and unknowns, a money grab for has-beens and never-was’es, LIV this weekend put three players in the top 6 at the Masters.
The incident on Saturday night nearly prompted the Earthquakes to walk off the pitch, and led to 21 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jon Rahm claimed his first green jacket, erasing a two-stroke deficit to win the Masters going away.
Of all the improbable saves in Phil Mickelson’s career, finishing second at the 2023 Masters after might be the wildest.