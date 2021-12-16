Aaron Rodgers on Matt LaFleur's 'super fresh' style on the sidelines: 'Great eyebrow game, right?'

There’s no telling what might come up during Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” — sometimes eyebrow-raising, sometimes just eyebrows.

It was an appreciation for the latter Tuesday when the topic of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s well-groomed style on the sidelines entered the conversation.

“Great eyebrow game, right?” Rodgers said. “I mean, the eyebrows are amazing.”

It started when McAfee made note of how “super fresh” the 42-year-old LaFleur always looks on game days.

“Have you ever seen him without the freshest of fades, by the way?” McAfee asked Rodgers. “He is always perfectly faded up.”

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the first half of Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

McAfee said a team barber keeps LaFleur’s fade haircut tip-top. A fade is a cut in which hair on the sides and back of the head is usually cut or clipped shorter and closer to the skin at the bottom with the length gradually increasing as you go up.

There’s somebody else Rodgers said deserves some credit for the coach's sense of style: LaFleur’s wife, BreAnne.

“There’s many coaches who would really have a hard time getting through life without their wife ...,” Rodgers said, declining to name names over the years.

“Ninety-eight percent,” co-host and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk interjected.

“Some don’t know how to do laundry or iron clothes or prepare their own food without going to the freezer for some Hot Pockets, so a big shoutout to Bre. She’s a great wife, great mom. They've got two really cute boys who I got to see before the game, Ty and Luke,” Rodgers said.

“Matt’s a great guy and he’s well put-together on game day, but behind every great coach is a wife pulling all the strings, I think, to make them look good, so a big shoutout to Bre.”

