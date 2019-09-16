Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur downplay sideline spat: 'We weren't MFing each other'

So far, so good in the first year of the Matt LaFleur-Aaron Rodgers marriage in Green Bay.

It hasn’t exactly been a work of beauty. The Packers scored just 10 points in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and they were held scoreless in the second half on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

But it’s added up to a 2-0 start with each win coming against a division rival. They’ll take it.

Even so, the offense has sputtered at times, renewing concerns that Rodgers — a seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP who famously clashed with former coach Mike McCarthy — and LaFleur — a 39-year-old first-time head coach — might not see eye to eye.

Rodgers publicly questioned LaFleur in the preseason before blaming media for reporting on what he said — a tactic he previously used to attack reports of dysfunction between himself and McCarthy.

And on Sunday, he was seen arguing with LaFleur on the sideline after a three-and-out to end the first half.

It wasn’t an extraordinary scene, but because of the circumstances, it was noteworthy.

Both parties felt compelled to address the spat after the 21-16 win over the Vikings.

“It was about the look on defense,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was actually kind of surprised that he was coming over to talk about that, but we got it all sorted out over there on the sideline. “It actually wasn’t a big deal. He’s just a, as am I, we’re a little animated at times. I can’t say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren’t MF’ing each other or anything. It was talking about the look there and getting on the same page.”

An disagreement like the one Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur had on Sunday is easy to downplay after a 2-0 start. (AP)

LaFleur verified Rodgers’ account of the interaction.

“That’s just two competitive guys, and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last one we have,” LaFleur said. “But you know, just competitors, heat of the moment and it is what it is. I would much rather have that than anything else because you want guys that are extreme competitors and that’s what he is.”

So there you have it. Nothing to see here.

Quarterbacks and coaches at this level should be expected to disagree at times, and Sunday’s squabble shouldn’t raise any yellow flags about the pair’s relationship.

But it’s easy to blow something like that off after a 2-0 start. This is a relationship that will be scrutinized all season. How the pair’s disagreements play out if and when the Packers hit a down stretch will prove a more accurate barometer of the weather in Green Bay.

