Aaron Rodgers makes NFL history on opening TD pass vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set an NFL record while ending an opening drive with a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan, giving the Packers an early 7-0 lead and making Rodgers the first quarterback in NFL history with 40 or more touchdown passes in three different seasons.

Rodgers was tied with Dan Marino, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning at two seasons. He previously threw at least 40 touchdown passes in 2011 (45) and 2016 (40).

Rodgers completed four of his first five passes for 29 yards and the touchdown on the opening drive. The Packers went 81 yards on seven plays, with a 46-yard run from Aaron Jones sparking the march.

Rodgers hit Tonyan on a quick throw from one yard out to create the touchdown.

Rodgers came into Saturday with 39 touchdown passes in 13 games, putting him on pace to throw 48 touchdown passes. The NFL record is 55 touchdown passes, set by Manning in 2013. Only three players have thrown at least 50 touchdown passes (Manning, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes).