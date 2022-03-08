Aaron Rodgers makes decision: QB won’t join the Broncos

Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Green Bay Packers, Pat McAfee first reported on Tuesday morning. The 38-year-old quarterback is signing a four-year, $200 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers entered the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft out of California. In his first 17 years in Green Bay, Rodgers threw for 55,360 yards and 449 touchdowns against 93 interceptions.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers has one Super Bowl ring on his resume (XLV). Rodgers has posted the league’s best passer rating four times and he led the league in passing touchdowns twice. Rodgers also has the best touchdown to interception ratio in NFL history (4.83).

Rodgers was weighing his options this offseason, with retirement and asking for a trade both on the table. Choosing to remain with the Packers was “no easy decision,” according to Rapoport.

With the possibility of trading for Rodgers now off the table, the Denver Broncos will have to look elsewhere for a quarterback.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List