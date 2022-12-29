Aaron Rodgers makes it clear he’s a Browns fan this weekend

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looked like they were playing for 2023 after a Nov. 27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Packers to 4-8.

There was talk that Green Bay should bench Rodgers and play Jordan Love for the remainder of the season.

On the same day the Packers fell to the Eagles, the Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons to move to 7-5. The Commanders looked like a shoo-in for an NFC playoff bid.

Now, one month later, the Packers have won three in a row and are 7-8, while the Commanders have lost two and tied one in their last three games. As a result, the Commanders hold a half-game lead over the Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks,

If the Commanders win their final two games, they are in regardless of what the teams below them do. This weekend, Washington hosts the Cleveland Browns and Rodgers is quite aware of the Commanders’ opponent for Week 17.

In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Rodgers signed off his appearance with a “Go Browns” as McAfee applauded.

Aaron Rodgers ended his weekly interview on @PatMcAfeeShow with two words: “Go Browns.” Green Bay’s playoff hopes, of course, will significantly increase if Cleveland beats Washington on Sunday pic.twitter.com/3PBRNAHgWl — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 27, 2022

Washington’s fate is up to Carson Wentz, who will make his first start since Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire