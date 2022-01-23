Aaron Rodgers' major playoff struggles vs. 49ers shown by stat

Rodgers' major playoff struggles vs. 49ers shown by stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily against the 49ers in Saturday night's divisional-round game, continuing a recent playoff theme for the reigning MVP against the Niners' defense.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers averaged 4.8 air yards per completion Saturday night, his 2nd worst in a playoff loss. The lowest before this? 4.7 against the #49ers in the NFC Championship from the 2019 season. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 23, 2022

Rodgers was 20-of-29 passing for 225 yards in the 13-10 loss at Lambeau Field and failed to notch a single touchdown against the 49ers' stout defense.

In that 2019 NFC Championship Game matchup at Levi's Stadium, Rodgers was 31-39 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 37-20 49ers win.

Rodgers was visibly despondent after the game and didn't offer much insight into his murky future with the Green Bay Packers.

"A little numb for sure," Rodgers told reporters postgame. "Didn't think it was going to end like this. Disappointed in the offense, 10 points is obviously not enough. The defense, man ... played outstanding. Special teams obviously hurt us, taking points off the board, giving them points. But offensively, scoring 10 points is never good enough. Felt good about the first drive, went right down and scored, had a good drive going the second drive, poor turnover and then just didn't put a whole lot together."

Rodgers now is 0-4 in his playoff career against the 49ers, and once again has come up short of a Super Bowl after an MVP-caliber regular season.

Whatever Shanahan and the 49ers have on Rodgers and the Packers offense, it seems to be working.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast