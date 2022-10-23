Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad

The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to relax about the team’s struggles, but he did make it clear that he does not share a high level of concern about where things are going in Green Bay.

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Losses to the Giants and Jets didn’t spark better performances for the Packers, so it’s hard to know just what Rodgers thinks will fall into place after their 23-21 loss to the Commanders. Whatever it is has to happen quickly for the Packers to hold onto the same playoff aspirations they had coming into the season.

