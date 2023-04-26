Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m here because I believe in this team’

Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jet. It’s surreal but it’s real.

Rodgers was officially introduced at a press conference Wednesday and part of his news conference included him being asked why he was interested in joining the Jets. “I’m here because I believe in this team,” Rodgers said.

“I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York,” Rodgers added. His new adventure comes after 18 seasons in Green Bay, which is tied for the second-longest tenure for a quarterback with a single team. Only Tom Brady (20 seasons in New England) spent longer with one team.

Why else did Rodgers want to join the Jets? That goes back to New York’s win at Lambeau back in Week 6 of last season. “They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” he said. The Jets beat the Packers 27-10 on a day when the Jets sacked Rodgers four times and held the Packers to just 60 yards rushing.

Rodgers is ready to help lead the Jets to a Super Bowl title and add to their trophy collection. “I want to be part of a team where we can win it all and I think we can get that done here,” Rodgers said. “I noticed that Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely,” he added.

