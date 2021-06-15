Aaron Rodgers loves 'responsibility'-free offseason, but gets trolled by 'The Match' rival Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers seems to have a carefully chosen purpose behind most of his actions.

So when we heard from Rodgers on Tuesday, promoting the upcoming edition of "The Match" golf showdown, he didn't get into too many specifics on his current absence from the Green Bay Packers amid a rift with the team.

The signs of how he feels, however, were pretty obvious.

Wearing a "I'm Offended" shirt with an angry emoji, Rodgers joined "The Match" chat along with teammate Bryson DeChambeau and opponents Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, along with host Brian Anderson. Rodgers' t-shirt — especially with an opaque backdrop that blurred out his Hawaiian backdrop — was our first clue of how this would go.

Rodgers was (sarcastically) asked by Anderson about his "quiet offseason," likely knowing that he would take no direct shots at his current employer. His shots, however, were thinly veiled.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly," Rodgers said. "That's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and (as) someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.

"I think that's what this offseason has been about. It's been about really enjoying my time, spending it where I want to spend it, and not feeling like I have to go anywhere, not having any responsibilities."

Rodgers remained away from the Packers' mandatory minicamp last week, still embroiled in a dispute with the franchise and appearing to be dug in. This was the first time we'd hear from him publicly after Packers president Mark Murphy referred to Rodgers being a "complicated fella."

Assuming Rodgers doesn't suddenly flip on his football stance, his next responsibility will be "The Match," which takes place at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana on July 6.

Despite the awkwardness, that didn't stop Brady from trying to razz his opponent and fellow QB. He later dropped a reference to his game against Rodgers in the NFC championship game in which Green Bay opted for a field goal on fourth and goal from the Tampa Bay 8-yard line. (The Bucs won the game, 31-26.)

"I do think you have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said to DeChambeau, meaning Rodgers.

DeChambeau brought it back to golf, saying he didn't want to force Rodgers into anything he didn't want to do during the match.

But Rodgers — with Brady's comment likely still ringing in his ears — said: "Well, I usually don't get the option."

Like we said, a purpose behind everything.

You can watch the full video here:

